Calgary judge charged with assault
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A Calgary family and youth court judge has been charged with assault.
The Alberta Court of Justice posted on its website Thursday that Justice John Shaw was recently charged with the offence.
The Court said Shaw has been placed on administrative leave and won't be assigned any judicial duties pending the conclusion of court proceedings on the matter.
No other details on the case were released.
