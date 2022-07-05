Calgary 'Karaoke Bus' parking at northwest CTrain station Wednesday
Calgary commuters can try singing karaoke on a city transit bus on Wednesday.
Calgary Transit will be parking a "Karaoke Bus" at the Brentwood CTrain station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"We’re always looking for ways to improve the customer experience as we work toward building back a better transit system," said a Tuesday release. "Our Karaoke Bus is one of the ways we’re bringing some fun into your commute."
If you're unable to attend the pop-up performances on Wednesday, officials with Calgary Transit say the Karaoke Bus will be going "on tour" to entertain random bus routes throughout the city at select events.
"You never know when you might step onto your bus and be dazzled by the sensational vocals of one of your co-commuters," said a release.
#CTRiders, stop by Brentwood Stn on July 6 between 11 am & 1 pm and join us for our Karaoke Bus! We know what you’re thinking: Finally! A chance for me to provide some musical entertainment for my fellow commuters! And you’re right, it’s about time,We can’t wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/Zi0IO5hJ5F— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) July 5, 2022
