Calgary Liberal candidate apologizes for suggesting 'entitled' initial vaccine recipients would demand to be guinea pigs

The Liberal candidate for Calgary Nose Hill has issued an apology over what she now says was a "thoughtless and wrong" social media post questioning the willingness of initial COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

In a Nov. 22, 2020 Twitter post, sent in response to users discussing the need for primary evidence accompanying any possible vaccine and speculation regarding how the vaccine hesitant would be perceived by the first recipients, Jessica Dale-Walker chimed in with her take.

Dale Walker issued a statement Friday in which she apologized for the post.

"My tweet last summer was thoughtless and wrong. That’s certainly not how I feel today," said Dale Walker in the statement to CTV News. "I want to be absolutely clear I am double vaccinated and I believe all Canadians, who can, should be. If my brash comments caused anyone to think otherwise, I apologize. I am part of a team that believes in public health measures. Vaccines are our most effective tool to combat COVID-19, and I encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

"I, like many Albertans, am frustrated at Jason Kenney’s government for failing Albertans. That is why I am turning this into something positive and becoming a candidate for the Liberal Party, and seeking to improve the lives of the residents of Calgary Nose Hill."

The social media posting was not the first of Dale Walker's to spark criticism.

As part of a March 2020 thread regarding what she referred to as the mismanagement of boom money by Alberta's conservative governments who "have never prepared for the future", she paraphrased Sir Winston Churchill.

Conservative candidate Michelle Rempel Garner, the incumbent for Calgary Nose Hill, called on Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to condemn Dale-Walker's comments.

"At a time when the country should be coming together to fight the pandemic and focus on the economic recovery – once again the Liberals choose to divide Canadians and Albertans," said Rempel Garner in a statement.

"Conservatives know that a strong Alberta means a strong Canada. We recognize the vast contributions Alberta has made to Confederation, and the inequities of the equalization program, which is why we’ve committed to an equalization reimbursement for the province."

The Calgary Nose Hill Liberal candidate's Twitter account, which now indicates that it is her 'personal account, views and opinions are my own and not representative of anyone/entity', has been set as private.