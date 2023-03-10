Calgary likely facing 5 to 8 centimetres of snow Friday

Snow day! Not in the school sense, so we're clear.

Calgary is currently under a fog advisory, with a layer of freezing fog near the surface reducing visibility in some areas to 600 metres or less. Since our baseline temperature is -18 C, you're looking at a series of water particles that are cooled well below their norm. All they want to do is freeze on something; a twig, a remnant leaf, a pine needle, et cetera. This is called rime frost. At the bottom of the article, you'll see a few sources to send pics – would love to see your best rime frost photograph.

That'll clear by late morning.

Aaanyhow, yesterday's models were convinced that we had around eight centimetres of snow coming today, and whattya know, the forecast models from today are saying more of the same – the only outliers lessen the snowfall to five centimetres.

Aside from Calgary (and Airdrie) under for advisories to start the day, the remainder of our alerts page remains the same as yesterday; it’s a winter storm warning for the far southeast, and a series of snowfall warnings for 10 to 20 centimetres everywhere else.

Local snow is expected to build up as the fog fades or just before – periods of visibility could reach a challenging midday low point as a result.

With a southwesterly pattern shaping up for early next week, early temperatures are starting to fare quite well to help with the melt!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Snow

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: snow, low -12 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

