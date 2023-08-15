Calgary limits water use during dry spell

Calgary home and business owners are not allowed to water their lawns and gardens as much as they might like to, now that a mandatory water restriction has been put in place.

The order, which is now at stage 1, means residents and businesses will only be able to use sprinklers, soaker hoses or in-ground systems during specific times.

"This is not related to water quality but rather an issue of water quantity," said Nicole Newton, manager of natural environment and adaptation with the City of Calgary.

"This is the first time that the City of Calgary has enacted outdoor water restrictions as a result of drought."

According to the city's website, even-numbered addresses will be able to use sprinklers, soaker hoses or in-ground systems for a maximum of two hours on Wednesday or Saturday between 4 and 7 a.m., 9 and 11 a.m. or 7 and 10 p.m.

Odd-numbered addresses can do so on Thursday or Sunday for two hours during the same time periods.

There is no restriction on watering cans, hoses with shut-off sprays or watering wands that turn off when not in use.

The city's manager of drinking water distribution says there's currently a high water demand.

"We know what the daily demand is and right now, it's usually around 650 million litres," said Chris Huston.

Homeowners will also be able to use sprinklers to water new sod, while businesses can use water for construction purposes such as grading, compaction or dust control.

Under the water restriction, residents are not allowed to:

Wash their vehicle with water in their driveway or on the street;

Use water to wash sidewalks, driveways and walkways;

Fill fountains or water features;

Wash exterior windows; or

Clean the outside of buildings.

There are some exceptions for businesses during the water restriction, including the washing of vehicles as per health and safety regulations, watering plants for commercial sale and washing outdoor surfaces at childcare facilities, restaurants, kennels and animal care facilities.

Businesses that possess a licence to operate exterior window washing services and car washes are also allowed to do so.

RIVER LEVELS HISTORICALLY LOW

The city says the Elbow and Bow rivers are both flowing at historically low levels for this time of year.

The Bow is operating at levels not seen in more than a century, since 1911.

HOT WEATHER IN CALGARY

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Calgary remains under a heat warning with daytime highs reaching 35 C and overnight lows of 14 C or higher.

Cooler weather is expected on Friday, where daytime temperatures should drop to 15 C, bringing with it some much-needed rain.

Further details on the water restrictions can be found on the City of Calgary's website.

HEAT GOOD FOR BUSINESS

Wes Rixon, owner of Sky High Tree Service, was chopping down trees in the Briar Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday.

"It's been hot, terrible, just sweating bullets all day," he said.

Rixon says trees need lots of water at this time of year, as drought conditions could worsen.

"The trees definitely need a lot of water," Rixon said.

"If you think of your garden and you water that often, trees need even more water than that. I would recommend watering in the evenings, often for trees, large trees especially. And then the best thing you can do for your trees is give them a good soaking before winter sets in. That way, in the springtime, they have the moisture they need in the ground right when they need it."

THE PADDLE STATION

If you've ever floated the Bow River, you may have used a raft or kayak from the Paddle Station.

It's typically a three-hour, 11-kilometre float from near Shouldice Park through the East Village.

With the heat, demand has skyrocketed, with 500 people requesting equipment on Tuesday.

"We're usually closed on a Tuesday and Wednesday but we had to open up because of the heat being so high, and people demanding or asking we open," said owner Ravi Thaker.

Thaker says although the water levels are low, it's better for business.

"The slower the river, I say, the longer the float," he said.

"Make sure you wear your life vests on the rafts or kayaks that we offer. The other thing is making sure, because of the heat and the sun, to wear sunscreen."

SIMILAR RESTRICTIONS ELSEWHERE

Drought conditions have led to similar restrictions in other southern Alberta communities.

The City of Airdrie implemented a stage 2 water restriction on Tuesday.

Under those rules, watering of lawns, shrubs and trees is limited to one hour on one day per week according to a particular schedule, which is also based on home or business address.

"Residents and businesses are allowed to water gardens, trees and shrubs using handheld containers but please avoid watering at the hottest point in the day," Airdrie officials said.

Unlike Calgarians, Airdrie residents won't be able to fill hot tubs, swimming pools or wading pools, and cleaning buildings and windows is not permitted.

The City of Chestermere has also entered stage 1 restrictions.