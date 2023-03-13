Calgary looks to sell 3 sites at discount to non-profits for affordable housing

The City of Calgary is looking to sell three of its properties for less than market value as part of the ongoing effort to create more affordable housing in the city.

The sites are located in Bowness, Parkdale and Erlton and the city will be fielding offers from non-profit organizations through April 28.

The available properties consist of:

6623 Bowness Road N.W., currently a greenspace and playground, with an asking price of $561,000 plus GST;

3416 Third Avenue N.W., an empty lot, with an asking price of $545,000 plus GST; and,

The area comprised of 24, 26 & 38 on 28th Avenue S.W. (former Chinook Learning Services building adjacent to Macleod Trail) with an asking price of $620,000 plus GST.

The sites were selected based on their proximity to amenities including transit, employment opportunities and grocery stores.

"With one-in-five Calgary families in need of affordable housing, all orders of government, non-profits, and industry must respond with urgency," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a statement released Monday. "Today, the city is making three affordable housing sites available for sale, along with the addition of a much-needed grant program to accelerate construction. This will move more Calgarians from precarious living situations to safe homes, close to community amenities."

According to the city, a new funding program will help the non-profits expedite construction to ensure tenants can move in to the new buildings as quickly as possible.

Similar initiatives spearheaded in 2018 and 2020 have resulted in the construction of more than 280 homes that have been completed or are nearing the completion of construction.