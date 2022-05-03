Calgary man $250K richer after scratch lottery ticket win

A Calgary man is celebrating after winning $250,000 on a scratch lottery ticket.

Jobindeep Singh purchased his Zing (instant scratch) ticket at a Circle K in the 3700 block of 26th Avenue N.E. on Dec. 17, 2021.

Singh says it was his first time ever buying a Zing ticket, but he thought it would be a nice way to celebrate the end of his university term.

"It was Christmas so I thought I would try the Christmas tickets, and people always buy The Big Spin tickets,” Singh said in a Tuesday news release.

The Big Spin is a $5 ticket where players can win cash prizes but can also uncover a so-called "Spin Win" which lets them spin an animated prize wheel at their local lottery retailer.

"If the player’s Spin Win prize is a 'Big Spin,' they win $10,000 plus a chance to spin a real wheel at their very own event," explained a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release. "The winner will leave the spin event with at least another $100,000, and possibly up to $500,000."

Singh says he was surprised to uncover a "Spin Win" when he scratched his ticket, and re-checked it on the mobile app three times before he believed it.

When he tried his hand on the animated prize wheel, he discovered he would be taking home $10,000 and have a chance to do a Big Spin on the real-life prize wheel.

“Oh, I was happy,” Singh said. “I’m an international student so going to school is very expensive for me.”

On April 29, Singh stepped up to the real-life wheel and walked away with $250,000.

Singh says he plans to put his windfall toward his education.