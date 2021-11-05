Calgary man accused of killing his cousin in a fight outside a Mission apartment
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
A Calgary man has been charged with killing his cousin in a fight outside a Mission apartment last week.
Emergency Crews responded to the 300 block of 26th Avenue S.W. just before 11 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a man in medical distress.
Paramedics were able to stabilize the victim and rush him to hospital in critical condition, but he died on Tuesday.
Police said the victim, 30-year-old Stephen Scott, was in the apartment socializing with friends before he left with another man.
The men got into a fight that resulted in Scott suffering his fatal injuries, police said.
Levi Michael Scott, the victim's 32-year-old cousin, was arrested on Thursday.
He is charged with second-degree murder and set to appear in court on Monday.
