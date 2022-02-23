Calgary man accused of using discount electronics, romance to scam victims

A Calgary man is facing charges after he allegedly swindled money from dozens of victims using a bogus tech scam across Alberta and B.C., even romancing several women to further his con.

The Calgary Police Service launched an investigation into the accused in 2020 after several victims came forward to say they had given him money for products they never received.

"The victims were told the man worked for well-known tech companies and had access to electronics at discounted and group rates," said a Wednesday news release.

"Several charges were laid at the time."

Then, in August 2021, police were contacted by several people in British Columbia who allegedly paid the same man money for high-end electronics that were never delivered.

Police say while they were investigating the complaints, they became aware of several local women who met the accused through online dating sites.

Investigators say the women were treated to extravagant outings.

"The man also offered the women and their friends deals on electronics, however, after receiving money, no items were ever received," police said.

"It’s believed the money used to woo the women was obtained through the earlier fraudulent activity and was intended to groom the victims into trusting the man and giving him their money."

Police say many of the victims convinced family members and friends to take advantage of the proposed electronics deal, leading to victims being identified in Langley B.C., Surrey B.C., Delta B.C., Cochrane and Calgary.

In total, investigators allege the accused gathered close to $25,000 from his victims.

"Some handed over a few hundred dollars, while others were duped out of thousands," police said.

Bryan Christopher Syryda, 36, is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Police say additional charges are pending.

Syryda is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

Hanna Racine, who approached CTV News last year with allegations of being scammed, says it’s a relief that someone has been arrested in her case. Speaking to CTV News via email on Wednesday, Racine said she hopes everyone impacted will get justice. "Coming from someone that likes to believe the best in people, it was heartbreaking knowing that a person ... could deceive and manipulate innocent, hardworking, young families such as myself and our friends."

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.