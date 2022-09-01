Calgary man accused of using stolen IDs to purchase guns

A Calgary man is facing charges after he allegedly used stolen identification documents to purchase guns.

Calgary police say the investigation of stolen documents led them to search a home in the 0-100 block of Inverness Boulevard S.E. on Aug. 25.

While executing the search warrant, officers seized more than 75 items including stolen electronics, IDs, passports and replica firearms.

"These items are believed to have been obtained through various break and enters, and thefts from vehicles," police said in a Thursday news release.

Police allege the stolen documents were used to purchase firearms from a legitimate online firearms retailer.

Ross Michael Darr, 30, is charged with possession of identification documents, possession of stolen property and a breach of a firearms prohibition.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.

"Our efforts to address gun violence rely on strong community support," said Calgary police. "If you have information that could help an investigation, such as witnessing suspicious behaviour or vehicles, please contact police. Even something small can have a great impact on an investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.