Calgary man and dog drown at Spray Lakes Reservoir in Kananaskis Country

Alberta RCMP officers are hoping to recover the body of a man they say drowned while trying to save a dog from Spray Lakes Reservoir.

Canmore RCMP were called to the area within the Spray Valley Provincial Park at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Officials say a Calgary man was fishing with his girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter when their dog jumped off the boat and into the water.

The man jumped in after the dog, but both became submerged and never resurfaced.

Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alberta Conservation Officers, Canmore Fire Rescue and Alberta Fish and Wildlife Officers joined RCMP to search for the victim.

As of Tuesday, the man hadn’t been located. RCMP officers are continuing their search efforts.

"At this time, Canmore RCMP are asking the public to avoid the south end of Spray Lakes while search efforts continue with the added assistance of the Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society," said a release.