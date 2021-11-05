Calgary man arrested after flight from police ends in Carseland, Alta.

Authorities say charges have been laid against a Calgary man after he fled from police in a vehicle and then on foot before he was captured in a small community east of the city.

Strathmore RCMP say they were notified by the Calgary Police Service that HAWCS was tracking a suspect in a pickup truck that was headed into a rural area east of the city of Calgary.

As police were dispatched to the area, HAWCS continued to follow the truck, which at times was travelling at up to 150 km/h.

A spike belt was deployed by RCMP officers on Township Road 230 near Highway 2A and succeeded in disabling the truck's two front tires.

Despite the damage, police say the vehicle continued to drive on a number of county roads before coming to a stop in a residential neighbourhood in Carseland, Alta.

With the vehicle inoperable, police say the suspect fled on foot.

At that point, police officers on the ground, along with a K9 unit, arrived in the area to track down the suspect.

The police dog managed to find the suspect, who had fled through a back alley and was located in the backyard of a home.

A subsequent investigation determined the truck was stolen and the suspect was wanted on six separate warrants for dozens of offences committed in the city of Calgary.

A search of the truck found weapons and quantities of drugs.

Christopher Cardinal, 31, of Calgary, was arrested on the outstanding warrants for property crimes, drug and weapons offences and breaches of conditions.

He also was charged with multiple new offences in connection with the most recent incident, including:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited;

Flight from a peace officer;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of illicit cannabis and;

Four counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Mounties say the arrest exhibits the teamwork between various police agencies when it comes to maintaining public safety.

"Fortunately, no member of the public was hurt during this matter which I attribute to the professionalism of our members and assisting Calgary Police members,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz with the Strathmore RCMP in a statement.

Cardinal was remanded into custody following a bail hearing.

His next court date is not immediately known.