Calgary man arrested after jewelry store robbery in downtown Edmonton

A 49-year-old man is facing charges after a "violent" jewelry store robbery in downtown Edmonton in October, police said.

A thief walked into a jewelry store in the area of 115 Street and 100 Avenue on Oct. 6, took out a firearm, assaulted an employee and fled with cash, the Edmonton Police Service said.

Najib Sleiman, 49, was arrested in Calgary on Oct. 27 and charged with 10 offences, including robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault.

“We are grateful to the CPS for their assistance, and for the support of the public and neighbouring businesses who came forward to provide crucial information that led to the identification of the accused in this violent robbery,” said Const. Todd Sigfuson with EPS Robbery Section.

The employee, a 68-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was released from hospital.