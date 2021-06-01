Calgary man arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants

Less than a week after being released from jail, a Calgary man was apprehended as a suspect in a downtown break-and-enter, along with having more than 100 warrants for his arrest.

The break-in happened March 24 at an apartment building in the 600 block of Eighth Street S.W. when someone stole master keys from a lockbox, which were used to access the mail room.

A suspect was identified by investigators who then sought a warrant for his arrest.

On Saturday, the suspect was located in northwest Calgary.

Justin Taylor Hartland, 38, was arrested on more than 100 warrants for fraud and property offences dating back to 2018, in addition to numerous breaches of conditions.

In addition, he has been charged with break-and-enter, and two counts of failing to abide by release order conditions, for the alleged March 24 offence.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court next on June 15.

"Property crime offences are not victimless crimes; they affect our citizens’ sense of safety in our communities. Criminal behaviour that targets dozens of innocent victims is problematic and must be dealt with," said Dist. 1 Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs.

"Our analysts work hard to identify property-crime trends and associated suspects that can then be located and charged. We are committed to continuing to do our part to ensure Calgary is a safe city."