Calgary man charged after improvised explosive devices found looking for lawyer

A Calgary man charged after police officers found improvised explosive devices and weapons has been given some time to find a lawyer.

Wayne McGuire, who is 52, faces 15 charges, including making an explosive substance and possessing an explosive substance.

He was represented by duty counsel for an appearance in court today and the case was put over until Tuesday so he can seek a legal-aid lawyer.

Police arrested McGuire on Feb. 15 after a report of a man pointing a firearm at a vehicle on a busy highway.

Officers found improvised explosive devices in a van, along with a rifle, and two more IEDs during a search of a home.

Police say they do not believe there was a specific target or that the suspect is connected to any terrorism-related group.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.