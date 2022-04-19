Calgary man charged after Olds RCMP investigate illegally parked car that turned out to be stolen

A Calgary man faces multiple charges after Olds RCMP discovered him parked illegally in a stolen car with the wrong license plates on it.

The incident took place April 13, at around 2:15 a.m. in the area around 55 Street and 63 Avenue in Olds. Police checked the plates of a vehicle they spotted parked illegally on the wrong side of the street, where they discovered the plates were not associated with that particular car.

Police determined that the vehicle was stolen from Calgary.

The driver was arrested. A search led police to discover tools associated with breaking and entering, a can of bear spray, and a number of credit cards and ID's that didn't belong to him.

Christopher Clark, 37, of Calgary faces the following charges:

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000;

· Obstruction of a Peace Officer;

· Identify Theft;

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

· Possession of Property obtained by Crime under $5000;

· Possession of Break and Enter tools; and

· Possession of methamphetamine.

Following a bail hearing, Clark was released. He's scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on May 9.