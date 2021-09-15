Calgary man, charged in alleged sexual assault of teenage girl, could be in Ontario
Calgary police are seeking help from residents across Canada in connection with a sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl.
Officials say Jesse Donald Hannon, 32, is wanted on several warrants including sexual interference with a child under the age of 16, invitation to sexual touching of a child under the age of 16 and sexual assault of a minor.
He is also wanted on a breach of probation, breach of a protection order, failure to comply and other charges for unrelated offences.
So far, police say Hannon has evaded arrest. It is likely he could have fled Alberta, officials say, and could have made his way to Ontario.
He is described as:
- 6' (183 centimetres) tall;
- 163 pounds (74 kilograms);
- Slim build
- Brown hair and;
- Blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Hannon's whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
