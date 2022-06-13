Calgary man charged in assault of service dog and owner
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary police say a suspect wanted in the assault of a service dog and the dog's owner has been located and charged.
The incident happened on Jan. 13 in the northeast community of Thorncliffe.
Police say two friends were walking their service dogs on a pathway near the 500 block of Blackthorn Road N.E. when a stranger approached one of the dogs and began kicking it.
"The owner of the dog told the man to stop kicking the dog, and he subsequently began assaulting the dog owner," a police release explained.
Last month, police released a photo of the suspect and a public plea for help locating him.
On Monday, police released an update saying the suspect has been identified and charged.
Christopher Siever, 70, is charged with assault.
