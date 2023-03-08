Calgary man charged in connection with 5 robberies in northwest

A Calgary man faces multiple charges in connection with five robberies of local businesses that took place earlier this week.

On Sunday between around 1 and 1:30 p.m., a man is believed to have entered four businesses. In three of them, he had a weapon, and demanded money from employees each time before fleeing.

Monday, at around 5:20 p.m., police believe the same man entered a restaurant in the 4800 block of Centre Street brandishing a weapon. He demanded cash, causing the restaurant employee to flee the restaurant and contact police.

The suspect fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV, which was eventually discovered by police. The man was arrested at a nearby business without incident.

William Orville Truax, 41, of Calgary faces five charges of attempted robbery and three charges of wearing a disguise with intent.

He's scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

"This was a collaborative effort with several areas within the service, and we are thankful to each of the business owners for contacting police and coming forward with important information that led to the quick apprehension of this offender," said Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary police.

