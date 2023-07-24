Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman.
It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building, in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue S.W.
Police say they were called after two women, both in their 60s, were assaulted.
Both of the victims were taken to hospital.
Sol Harder died from her injuries.
The other woman remains in hospital, in stable condition.
John Patrick Bon Harder has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
An autopsy of the deceased woman is also scheduled for Tuesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
-
Section of N.B. highway outside Jemseg remains closed one day after collisionNew Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
-
Motorcyclist injured after allegedly attempting to flee traffic stop in Port Moody, IIO investigatingB.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Port Moody Tuesday night that involved a motorcyclist who was allegedly attempting to evade a traffic stop.
-
The NCC River House opens with a new public swimming area in OttawaThe National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
-
Gas prices surge past $2 per litre mark in Metro Vancouver againGas prices are surging past the $2 per litre mark in some parts of Metro Vancouver.
-
Manitoba lacks capacity for addiction treatment: auditor general reportManitoba's auditor general says many in the province don't have access to appropriate addiction treatment, especially in rural and northern areas.