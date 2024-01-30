Calgary man charged in downtown CTrain stabbing

Calgary police have laid charges in a stabbing that happened aboard a crowded CTrain last month.

Officers were called to the Fourth Street S.W. CTrain station at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 17 for reports a man on a downtown CTrain had been stabbed.

In a Tuesday news release, police said it's believed the suspect approached the victim him while "aggressively gesturing" and threatening him.

The victim was then stabbed, suffering serious injuries.

Police say the pair didn't know each other.

After a month-long investigation, police arrested a 22-year-old man on Jan. 24.

Kevin Jhoan Botina, of Calgary, is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

"We would like to thank our Calgary Transit partners for their assistance throughout a challenging and dynamic situation," said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs.

"We are committed to addressing safety concerns by working with our partners at Calgary Transit and Calgary Community Standards to ensure public spaces remain safe and accessible."