Calgary man charged in downtown sexual assault sought by police
Calgary police are hoping to locate a man wanted on a warrant for sexual assault.
The assault took place at a downtown social sector agency on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
It's alleged the man used force to touch an employee sexually without her consent.
"Numerous attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful and we are asking the public for information on his whereabouts," said police in a Monday news release.
A warrant for Papi Muyembi Chiyombo's arrest was issued on Friday.
The 40-year-old is described as approximately 182 centimetres (6') tall and 95 kilograms (210 pounds) with short dark hair.
Police say he often wears a light blue denim jacket with an image of Donald Duck printed on the back.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have information about this case, is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.
