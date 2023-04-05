Calgary man charged in Erlton CTrain stabbing

Calgary police say one man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the station at 2408 3A St. S.E. around 1:30 a.m. for reports of an altercation, and arrived to find one man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

About two hours later, another man with stab wounds reached out to transit officers for help. Police say it's believed he was also involved in the Erlton altercation.

Paramedics took the second man to hospital in stable condition.

On Wednesday, police announced 30-year-old Feysal Mohamed of Calgary had been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously though Crime Stoppers.