Calgary man charged in fatal crash involving Ontario tourists near Lake Louise, Alta.

RCMP say a man and a woman from Ontario had just stopped to take photos near Lake Louise, Alta. when a pickup truck struck them, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, at a roadside rest area east of Lake Louise, at about 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.

EMS and STARS attended the scene, but say the 39-year-old man died at the scene after suffering severe injuries. The woman was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup failed to remain at the scene, but was located by Golden RCMP at about 11 a.m. that same day.

Rhowel Esperanza, 45, of Calgary, is charged with:

Dangerous driving causing death;

Dangerous driving causing bodily harm;

Failing to stop after an accident resulting in death and;

Failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Esperanza is in the process of being brought back to Alberta.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.