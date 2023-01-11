Calgary man charged in fatal shooting on Christmas Day

A 21-year-old Calgary man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Samuel Haile on Christmas Day.

Calgary police say members of the homicide unit identified and arrested Seam Ghebremeskel.

Ghebremeskel is charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Haile was found Christmas morning in the vicinity of the 2600 block of 36th Street S.E. suffering from gunshot wounds.

He later died in hospital.

Calgary police say a second suspect in the case, Yosief Hagos, is still at large.

He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in Haile's death.

Investigators say they are continuing to follow up on all leads in the case and appeal to the public for information about Hagos' whereabouts and the circumstances of the shooting.

"Members of the public may have information related to the whereabouts of Hagos, and we want to work with them to locate him. However, if anyone is attempting to assist Hagos in evading us, we are equally committed to holding them responsible," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson with the homicide unit.

Police say anyone who sees Hagos should call 911 immediately as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hagos is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips