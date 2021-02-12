A Calgary man is facing charges of sexual assault and failing to abide by conditions as a registered sex offender related to an attack on a 90-year-old woman last month.

The victim called police about 11 p.m. on Jan. 1 to say a man had entered her apartment at the Boardwalk Retirement Community in the 3500 block of 31st Street N.W. and sexually assaulted her.

Following an investigation, Duran Ross Buffalo, 36, was charged with:

Aggravated sexual assault;

Break-and-enter to commit aggravated sexual assault;

Fail to comply with order as a condition of being a registered sex offender;

Assault of a police officer;

Property damage; and;

Obstructing a police officer.

Police officials confirm the accused was not an employee of the building.

"This was a shocking and heinous crime committed on a vulnerable member of our community," said Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle. "We will continue to ensure the victim has access to supports to help them through this difficult time."

Doyle said Buffalo is known to police for similar offences and police gathered forensic evidence.

"In some cases that takes time," she said.

The Calgary Police Service encourages anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault to report it by calling 403-266-1234, or 911 if you are in immediate danger.

There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada.