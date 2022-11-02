Calgary man charged in weekend shooting in Whitehorn

Calgary police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in the community of Whitehorn on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Whitlock Way N.E. at around 5:35 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Investigators believe someone drove to the home, got out of their vehicle and approached the house, before becoming involved in a verbal altercation with the homeowner.

"The homeowner was in possession of a loaded rifle and threatened the man," said police in a Wednesday news release.

"As the man attempted to leave the property, it is believed the homeowner fired at the man’s vehicle as he was driving away."

Police believe the homeowner and the suspect were known to each other.

Brian Crispens, 34, of Calgary is charged with:

Discharging a firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Careless use of a firearm;

Possession of a weapon (firearm) for a dangerous purpose;

Possession of a firearm knowing they are unauthorized; and

Uttering threats.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.