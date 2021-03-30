Calgary man charged with 2nd-degree murder in weekend shooting

A suspect in a weekend shooting in the community of Forest Heights turned himself in to police on Monday and is now charged with second-degree murder.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Memorial Drive S.E. just before 10 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Jesse Shaye Troy George, 30, in medical distress.

George was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

Investigators say the victim and perpetrator were known to each other and the shooting was the result of a personal dispute.

John Tabler, 41, of Calgary is now facing a charge of second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court next on April 13.

"This remains an active investigation," said acting Staff Sgt. Lee Treit of the homicide unit. "We believe that there were a number of individuals present at the time of the shooting and we are still in the process of determining each person's involvement."

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who has dash cam footage from the area of Memorial Drive and 52nd Street S.E. between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.