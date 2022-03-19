Calgary man charged with first-degree murder after attack on woman

A 26-year-old Calgary man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with an attack on a woman in the Beltline.

Police say Michael John Adenyi fatally stabbed a woman, who was in her 30s, in the 100 block of 10 Avenue S.E. at 6:40 p.m. on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene for reports of an assault. They soon found the woman who was critically injured. She died at the scene.

The victim has not been identified and it is unclear if they knew each other.

PERSON OF INTEREST

Calgary police also say that a man whose photograph was shared with the media late Friday has come forward to speak with officers.

"At this time, we believe he had no involvement in the incident. We have now released the scene, and there are no further closures due to this investigation," officials said in a release.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place next week and Adenyi is due in court on Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods.

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips