Calgary man charged with money laundering in alleged mortgage fraud scheme

A Calgary man is facing charges after allegedly scamming financial institutions out of $2.1 million in a mortgage fraud scheme.

RCMP allege the accused fraudulently purchased property and engaged in money laundering between 2015 and 2020.

He was arrested on Oct. 18.

Doureid Al-Dargazli, 53, is charged with money laundering and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on Nov. 28.