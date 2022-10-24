Calgary man charged with money laundering in alleged mortgage fraud scheme
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
A Calgary man is facing charges after allegedly scamming financial institutions out of $2.1 million in a mortgage fraud scheme.
RCMP allege the accused fraudulently purchased property and engaged in money laundering between 2015 and 2020.
He was arrested on Oct. 18.
Doureid Al-Dargazli, 53, is charged with money laundering and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
He is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on Nov. 28.
