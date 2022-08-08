Calgary man charged with murdering roommate after dispute: police

Calgary police have laid charges in a brutal assault last month that resulted in a man's death, saying the victim and the accused were roommates.

Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Cottonwood Crescent S.E. at around 3 a.m. on Friday, July 8, for reports of a man in medical distress.

The victim, 55-year-old Kevin Allen Honish of Calgary, was taken to hospital in serious condition but later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe Honish was assaulted in a home in the 2500 block of 10 Avenue S.E. after a dispute with his roommate.

Collin Dean Oxtoby, 48, is charged with second-degree murder and scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.