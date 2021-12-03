Calgary man charged with weapons trafficking in connection with RCMP investigation
Blackfalds RCMP are seeking the public's help to find a Calgary man wanted for a number of weapons-related offences.
Officials say an investigation into weapons trafficking, launched in April 2021 by members of the Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP as well as the Calgary Police Service identified a suspect.
Andrew Joseph Bento, 37, from Calgary, faces four counts of weapons trafficking.
A warrant for Bento's arrest was issued in May, but RCMP have not located him yet and that's why police need the public's help.
He is described as:
- 183 centimetres (6') tall;
- 88 kilograms (194 pounds);
- Blue eyes; and
- Brown hair.
Blackfalds RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance for any information on the Bento's whereabouts. Please contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or your local police if you have any information.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
