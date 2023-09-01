Calgary man convicted in hit-and-run death of police officer to be sentenced Sept. 27
A young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is to learn his fate Sept. 27.
Sgt. Andrew Harnett died after being dragged by an SUV, then falling into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.
The offender, who is now 20, was days away from turning 18 when Harnett died.
He was driving the vehicle when it took off with the officer holding on to the wheel, trying to get him to stop.
He testified during his trial that he was scared when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.
A sentencing date was confirmed Friday.
He will receive an adult sentence with the Crown asking for 11 to 13 years, while the defence argued for 7 1/2 years in prison minus credit for time already served.
