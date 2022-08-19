Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme sentenced to 10 years
A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what the judge called a deliberate and large-scale fraud.
Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over five thousand dollars for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages.
Court heard the money from his company, Base Financial, was instead loaned to an oil-and-gas promoter and used in a risky oil play in Texas that secured against oil-and-gas leases and equipment.
The Crown had recommended a sentence of between 10 and 12 years to send a message to others who might try a similar scheme.
Justice Colin Feasby says Breitkreutz's crime violated the trust of many of his clients, who felt a profound sense of betrayal.
He also ordered Breitkreutz to pay $3.1 million in restitution.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 19, 2022.
-
Cirque du Soleil makes its return to GatineauCirque du Soleil's "Kooza" runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 25 at the Zibi site in Gatineau, Que.
-
Demand drying up for cottage and waterfront properties in the Ottawa ValleyReal estate agents in the Ottawa Valley say demand is lower for cottages and waterfront properties, with properties sitting on the market for longer periods.
-
Northeast duplex heavily damaged in two-alarm fireCrews are on hand at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in northeast Calgary.
-
'Everyone deserves it': Business owners work to bring clean water to First Nations communitiesWith more than two dozen First Nation communities in Canada still under drinking water advisories, two Indigenous business leaders are doing their part to change that.
-
Elks dominate second half, snap three-game skid with 30-12 win over RedblacksTaylor Cornelius threw two touchdown passes and the Edmonton Elks scored 21 unanswered points in the second half of a 30-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.
-
Handguns, ammunition discovered in two residences at Perley Health in OttawaPerley Health says Ottawa police are investigating after handguns, rifles, knives and ammunition were found in two residences at its Russell Road campus.
-
Tim White is not slowing downFor 47 years, he's been coaching power skating in North Bay.
-
Part of Highway 1A closed due to serious collisionHighway 1A between Morley Road and Highway 1X is currently closed after a serious collision Friday night.
-
Wolf escape reignites Vancouver Humane Society calls to end captivity of animals at zoosThis week's escape of two wolves from the Greater Vancouver Zoo reignited calls from the Vancouver Humane Society to end the captivity of animals in zoos.