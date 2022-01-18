Calgary man convicted of murder in child's death seeking new lawyer for sentencing

A sentencing hearing for a Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder for killing his girlfriend's three-year-old daughter has been further delayed.

Justin Bennett was convicted last year in the beating death of Ivy Wick.

He fired his lawyer earlier this month and was ordered to get a new one.

Bennett appeared in court by phone today from the Calgary Remand Centre where he remains in isolation.

He told court he is still waiting to get approval from legal aid to hire a new lawyer.

Bennett's sentencing was already delayed last fall when he asked for a second opinion on his mental health.

Bennett is to return to court Feb. 1.

