Calgary man dead after head-on collision near Jasper

A Calgary man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 16 near Jasper in the early hours of Feb. 20.

Mounties say around 12:15 a.m., an eastbound semi and a westbound passenger vehicle collided about one kilometre west of Jasper House.

The passenger vehicle was badly damaged in the collision and police say crews from the Jasper Fire Department had to use mechanical means to get the driver out.

Police are identifying him only as a 38-year-old man from Calgary who was the lone occupant of the vehicle. They say he was taken to hospital in Edmonton after he was removed from the vehicle but was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

RCMP say road conditions and visibility were poor at the time with rain and snow followed by freezing temperatures.

Mounties continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Jasper House is a national historic site located about a 25 minute drive north of Jasper.