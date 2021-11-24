Calgary man dead in head-on crash north of Edmonton

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Slave Lake, Alta., on Tuesday.

At about 4:23 a.m., RCMP responded to a call that a minivan and a semi tractor-trailer collided on Highway 2 east, about 35 kilometres from Slave Lake.

The driver of the minivan, a 39-year-old man from Calgary, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and later died, police said. The driver of the semi was not injured.

According to officers, the minivan was headed west on Highway 2 when it crossed the centre line and struck the semi head-on.

Police said no further updates will be released.

Slave Lake is about 255 kilometresnorth of Edmonton.