Calgary man dead in motorcycle crash near Okotoks

A Calgary man is dead after a crash near the town of Okotoks on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Okotoks RCMP, along with emergency crews, were called to an incident involving a motorcycle on Big Rock Trail and 16 Street West at 1:15 p.m.

"Upon arrival, the male driver, a 51-year-old resident of Calgary, was located deceased," officials said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing.