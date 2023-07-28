Calgary man denied bail on terrorism charges related to TikTok video

A 20-year-old Calgary man has been denied bail on four terrorism-related charges that allegedly stemmed from a TikTok video.

Zakarya Rida Hussein was charged in June with two counts of facilitating terrorist activity and two counts of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, an activity of a terrorist group.

Hussein appeared Friday in a Calgary courtroom for his bail hearing.

His father and several other family members attended his hearing.

"The accused is detained in custody," said provincial court Justice Barry Nordin.

Defence lawyer Rame Katrib deferred comment to the Crown outside court as he met with Hussein's family.

Federal prosecutor Kent Brown said he agrees with the decision.

"Obviously, there's significant enough concern," he said.

"The justice only detained him on the administration of justice and making sure the public has confidence in the administration of justice.

"That makes sense. That's an appropriate basis to make that decision."

Court documents show Hussein was accused of posting a TikTok video in May that contributed to or facilitated terrorist activity for the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

They also allege that he possessed or prepared bomb-making instructions in June.

RCMP have said the charges were laid after an investigation by the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, with support from Calgary police.

A youth, who cannot be identified, was also arrested in a terrorism investigation in June and released on a peace bond with several conditions.

His case is back in youth court Monday.

Hussein's case is to move to Federal Court for his next appearance on Aug. 11.

"We'll see what the next steps are," Brown said.

"It's partly up to the defence counsel and for the young man to decide what he wants to do."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 28, 2023.