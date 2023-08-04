Calgary man faces 70 charges in connection with 25 southern Alberta break-and-enters

A Calgary man has been charged with 70 offences in connection with 25 break-and-enters in Calgary, Lethbridge, Raymond, Coaldale, Vulcan and Strathmore and Diamond Valley.

The RCMP Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit, assisted by Calgary and Lethbridge police, launched an investigation June 10, when the suspect allegedly broke into a Diamond Valley business.

Police say the suspect had a pattern that involved driving an electric scooter to each location, then using an angle grinder or concrete saw to access its ATM machine.

Police say he stole more than $15,000.

On July 14, police arrested the suspect in Calgary during an alleged break-and-enter at a business on 16 Avenue N.W.

David Letorneau-Janveaux, 30, from Calgary, faces 70 charges including the following:

Break and enter to commit theft;

Break and enter to commit mischief;

Mischief over $5,000;

Theft over $5,000;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Unauthorized possession in motor vehicle;

Possession of a prohibited weapon;

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized; and

Unauthorized transport of a firearm

Letourneau-Janveaux remains in custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Calgary on Aug. 16.