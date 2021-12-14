Calgary man faces charges after speeding stop leads to seizure of drugs, cash, and fake pistol

A Calgary man faces multiple charges after a vehicle search initiated by a speeding stop led to the seizure of cannabis, cocaine, a fake pistol and cash.

On Dec. 8, an Alberta sheriff stopped a driver for speeding on Hwy. 2 in Red Deer County.

That led to a vehicle investigation for cannabis within reach of the driver.

While searching the vehicle, the officer discovered what he believed to be a handgun. As a result, the man was detained and the sheriff contacted Innisfail RCMP.

Once RCMP arrived, police seized 454 grams (one pound) of cannabis, 15 grams of cocaine, $470 cash in addition to the suspected handgun, which turned out to be fake.

Jaylon Sheardown, 19, of Calgary, faces the following charges:

· Using an imitation firearm while attempting to commit an indictable offence;

· Have in his possession a weapon, or imitation of a weapon, for a purpose dangerous to public peace;

· Unlawfully possess a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking;

· Unlawfully possess cannabis for the purpose of selling it contrary to the Cannabis Act;

· Transporting cannabis in contravention of the gaming, liquor, and Cannabis Act;

· Exceed maximum posted speed limit; and

· Transport cannabis with reach of the occupant in a motor vehicle

Sheardown was released from custody. He's scheduled to next appear in Red Deer provincial court Jan. 18, 2022.