Calgary man faces impaired driving charges in Christmas Eve police pursuit

A 51-year-old Calgary man faces several charges in connection with a Christmas Eve police pursuit spurred by suspected impaired driving.

Calgary Police Service officials say there were several reports of a white Chevrolet Express van driving erratically in the city's southeast.

The van travelled southbound 24th Street S.E. onto northbound Deerfoot Trail before heading west on Anderson Road and north on Bonaventure Drive S.E. The van was said to be involved in a hit-and-run crash during its travels.

Police attempted to stop the van on Bonaventure Drive but the driver failed to comply and allegedly drove through red lights at the intersections of 109th Avenue and Fairmont Drive S.E.

The van stopped a short time later along Willow Park Drive S.E. and officers arrested the driver.

"This incident occurred on Christmas Eve near busy shopping centres and plazas when many Calgarians were out and about preparing for the holidays," said CPS Staff Sgt. Mark Auger in a statement. "We are thankful no one was injured and are once again reminding Calgarians to plan for a safe ride home this holiday season."

Jaise Michael Bailes has been charged with:

Impaired driving;

Impaired driving over the legal limit;

Dangerous operation of a vehicle; and,

Flight from a peace officer.

Bailes also faces several tickets for traffic violations. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, 2023.