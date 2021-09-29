Calgary man faces multiple charges after Lethbridge police seize $30K worth of methamphetamine

A Calgary man faces criminal charges in relation to dealing methamphetamine in Lethbridge.

Monday, Lethbridge police launched an investigation and say officers witnessed behavior consistent with drug trafficking. Tuesday, just before 6 p.m., police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Ninth Ave. and 19th St. North and arrested one individual. Police also seized $955 as proceeds of crime.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the 1100 block of 12 B St. S. There, police located 502.5 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $30,000 as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Imanpal Singh Shergill, 26, faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of the proceeds of crime (under $5,000) and breach of a peace bond.

Shergill is in police custody, awaiting a bail hearing.