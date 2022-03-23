Calgary man faces multiple charges of criminal harassment, voyeurism

A Calgary man faces multiple charges in relation to criminal harassment and voyeurism.

Cochrane RCMP launched an investigation March 14, which resulted in 44-year-old Jason Dempster being charged with a single count of criminal harassment.

Dempster was arrested, and following a judicial hearing, was subsequently released on a number of conditions including no contact with the victim and an agreement not to visit the victim's residence or workplace.

On March 21, Cochrane RCMP responded to a report of a break-in at the victim's residence. Dempster was re-arrested and charged with the following:

· Two counts of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence;

· Two counts of criminal harassment;

· Fail to comply with release order;

· Fail to comply with emergency protection order; and

· Voyeurism

After a second bail hearing, Dempster was remanded into custody. He's scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.