A Calgary man has been sentenced to 18 months probation, fined $4,000 and ordered to pay more than $6,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to providing services without an immigration licence.

An investigation was launched in May 2019 after a tip was received by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).

A preliminary investigation showed the accused was not a lawyer or licensed immigration consultant, according to CBSA officials, and a search warrant was executed on May 29, 2019 at an office in Calgary.

"This resulted in the seizure of significant documents and electronic evidence related to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and Criminal Code of Canada offences," read a statement from CBSA.

"In June 2019, additional interviews of multiple other victims who were identified during the investigation were conducted."

In August 2019, Manjit Singh Piasa of Able Professional Services Ltd. was charged under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act along with six counts of fraud.

He pleaded guilty on Dec. 2, 2020 and was sentenced to 18 months probation and a $4,000 fine. Piasa was also ordered to pay more than $6,000 in restitution to the victims.

"As part of a plea agreement, the Crown agreed to withdraw the remaining charges once restitution is paid," read the statement.

CBSA says that between January 2011 and May 2019, Piasa provided immigration services to upward of 150 victims.

Anyone with information on suspicious cross-border activities is encouraged to call the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

