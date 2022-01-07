iHeartRadio

Calgary man found safe, police thank public and media

Calgary Police Service (file)

Police say a man who went missing from southeast Calgary on Thursday has been located.

Officials issued the alert for public assistance on Friday after the man's family reported him missing.

On Sunday, police say he was located.

"Thank you to the public and the media for your valuable assistance in our search for him over the past couple of days," police said in a release.

There are no further details.

