Calgary man goes missing while at Pearce Estate Park beach with friends

Calgary police is asking for help after a man left one group of friends to go talk to another and didn't return while at a beach along Harvie Passage in Pearce Estate Park earlier this week.

Tyrese Lens was on the beach along the Bow Riverwith friends about 5 p.m. Sunday and left personal belongings behind when he went to talk to another group of friends.

"A search was conducted of the area yesterday and today, but no sign of Tyrese has been found. We are hoping someone in the community might have information on his whereabouts," police said in a release.

Lens, who is in his early 20s, is described as 187 centimetres (6'2") tall, with a slim build, blond hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing silver shorts and a dark Blue Jays baseball cap with no shirt or shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



