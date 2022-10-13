Calgary man hit with multiple charges following alleged hate crimes

A Calgary man faces multiple charges in connection to a series of alleged threatening, harassing phone calls believed to be hate-motivated.

According to police, multiple threatening phone calls were made to the All Saints Russian Orthodox Church, at 905 Eighth Ave. N.E., starting around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The church’s staff and congregation were threatened in the calls, police say.

Police say the same day saw four additional, separate reports of threats and harassment against Russian-Calgarians, and that investigators believe all of these incidents are related.

Christopher Duchaine, 36, is charged with five counts of criminal harassment.

All five incidents have been deemed hate-motivated by police.

“Hate-motivated crimes of any kind will not be tolerated in our city,” said Const. Matt Messenger of the CPS hate crime and extremism team.

“Uttering threats and harassing individuals based on their race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, language, mental or physical ability, sex, age or any other similar factor are considered criminal offences.

“We take these incidents seriously and recognize hate-motivated crimes have negative impacts on victims and in these cases have left victims feeling unsafe.”