Calgary man identified as victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting

Calgary police have released the identity of the city's first homicide victim of 2023, who was killed in a New Year's Day shooting in Ranchlands.

Officers were called to the 6900 block of Ranchero Road N.W. at roughly 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 1 for reports of shots fired.

Emergency crews found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, following an autopsy, police confirmed the victim is 31-year-old Stallone Leonard Mark Clare of Calgary.

The second man injured in the gunfire, whose identity hasn't been released, is out of hospital.

Homicide investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.