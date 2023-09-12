Calgary man identified as victim of fatal Capitol Hill shooting

Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in the community of Capitol Hill over the weekend.

Police found the victim, 33-year-old Jordan Jacques-Vetten, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a home in the 1700 block of 18 Avenue N.W. just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and is Calgary's 14th homicide of 2023.

Police say a red Pontiac Sunfire that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting has been located.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who was in contact with Jacques-Vetten on Friday, Sept. 8, or in the early morning hours of Sept. 9.

Anyone with tips can call police at 403-266-1234 or can submit their information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.